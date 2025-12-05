Irfan Pathan calls Rinku Singh ‘unfortunate’, hints at end of road for him for T20 World Cup: ‘Hardik Pandya is back...’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Rinku Singh’s omission from the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. Just a couple of months ago, Rinku showcased his composure by sealing the Asia Cup final against Pakistan with the winning boundary, yet he now finds himself left out of the squad. The young batter had also toured Australia with the Indian squad for the T20I series but featured in the playing XI only once, a game that was washed out due to rain in Brisbane. As a result, he didn’t even get the opportunity to bat. Hardik Pandya returned in India's squad for South Africa T20Is while Rinku Singh missed out.(REUTERS)

Washington Sundar has been picked for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa in place of Rinku, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, a move that again highlights head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s preference for adding more all-round depth.

Pathan felt that Hardik Pandya’s comeback from injury ultimately cost Rinku his place, and added that the squad chosen for the South Africa series is likely to form almost the entire core, about 95 percent, of next year’s T20 World Cup lineup.

"Hardik Pandya is back so Rinku Singh is out. Rinku Singh is unfortunate but this was obvious once Hardik was ready to return. This squad is 90-95% of what India will pick for the 2026 T20 World Cup," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Joe Root’s Gabba drought-breaker dubbed innings of his life; Atherton says ‘it could've gone horribly wrong’

“Hardik Pandya's role will be the most crucial for India in T20 World Cup”

Pathan weighed in on India’s T20 plans with a sharp assessment of their balance and key personnel. Highlighting the decisions around pace, all-round options and spin depth, he stressed that one player, in particular, will shape India’s fortunes at the T20 World Cup — setting up his pointed remark below.

"India have to clear several things. Whether they go with Bumrah, Hardik and Shivam Dube along with the three spinners, Axar, Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy. But I believe Hardik's role will be the most crucial for India's progress in T20s and in the World cup. Him and one other finisher playing with him, those two will be most crucial for whether India winning the trophy again or not," he stated.