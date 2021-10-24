Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harbhajan Singh on IPL stint amid Covid: Coming back to the ground was like coming back to life

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh talks about his family encouraging him to go abroad amid the pandemic and play in the IPL, which concluded recently.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh says he was happy to get back on the cricket ground.
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Getting back to playing cricket, amid Covid, was not an easy decision for cricketer Harbhajan Singh. And that too, flying to Abu Dhabi for the recently concluded Indian Premiere League (IPL).

The edition this year had to be put on hold earlier due to the rising cases, but resumed again, and this time Bhajji, as the cricketer is called by his fans, decided to play. He tells us, “The last time I couldn’t go as the pandemic was at it’s peak. I didn’t want to leave my mother, wife (Geeta Basra) and daughter (Inaaya) at home, and just come here to play. This time my wife told me ‘just go, don’t worry, we are not going to go anywhere any way, you might as well go and finish things off, then see what you want to do next year’. That’s why I went.”

The 41-year-old adds that it was a ‘tough decision’. “But I think as a professional, this is what I was meant to do, so thankfully I took the right decision and came here,” he says.

Now that he got to play, he has changed his opinion and says it was ‘nice to be back on the field as a player’. Singh quips, “It is the best feeling you can get… jo aapne saalon kiya, being on the ground, is just happiness. This is my life, yaar, no matter what else you do in life, TV show or anything, coming to the ground is like coming back to life. This is what I have done for 30 years now.”

He hints at moving away from being just a player in the near future. “I will have to surely move somewhere else. Dekhenge aur kaun si opportunities hain, side by side. But cricket will always remain close to my heart, coaching karunga, mentoring karunga, at the same time will start doing other ventures too like movies, business, whatever,” he signs off.

