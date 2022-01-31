'I'm not married to him': Harbhajan on rapport with Dhoni, says ‘no complaints against MS, selectors didn’t do justice’

Harbhajan Singh came up with one of the wittiest response when asked about his rapport with former teammate and ex-India skipper MS Dhoni. The spinner, who announced his retirement in December last year, said “I'm not married to him” and tried to shed more light on his earlier statements involving the ex-India skipper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan has been vocal about his snub from the national team post the 2011 World Cup, and had earlier claimed he wasn't provided a reason on being dropped. Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Zee News, the off spinner had claimed that Dhoni enjoyed more backing than other players.

“See, everyone interprets a quote differently. I just wanted to convey that a lot of things could have been better post 2012. Sehwag, me, Yuvraj, Gambhir could have retired playing for Indian team since all of them were active in IPL as well. It is ironical that the Champions of the 2011 team never played together again! Why? Only few of them played in 2015 World Cup, why?” questioned Harbhajan in his latest interview with News 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli’s form is a concern': Ex-pacer sends subtle warning to India, says you’re only as successful as your team

The 41-year-old added it's not Dhoni he has a complaint against, instead he pointed fingers at the then selectors, who he slams for not doing “justice to their roles”.

“I have no complaints against MS. In fact, he has been a good friend all these years. I have complaint to the BCCI, the sarkar (government) of that time. I call BCCI as sarkar. The selectors of that time didn’t do justice to their roles. They didn’t allow the team to be united. What was the point of bringing in new guys when the greats were still around and delivering? I once confronted the selectors on this and their reply was it wasn’t in their hands and then I asked why they are the selectors, then,” Harbhajan further stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan was part of India's World Cup-winning squad back in 2007 and 2011, which was led by Dhoni. He featured in 31 Tests, 77 ODIs and 25 T20Is under Dhoni's leadership.