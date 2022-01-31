'Virat Kohli’s form is a concern': Ex-pacer sends subtle warning to India, says you’re only as successful as your team

The upcoming India-West Indies series will be of heavy importance for former India skipper Virat Kohli. After all, it will be his first series on home soil following his captaincy stint across formats and while talking about batting, ex-pacer Ajit Agarkar has admitted that Kohli's form is concerning.

While peaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan ahead of the ODI series, former Team India pacer Agarkar remarked that at the moment, he isn’t at his best.

“At the end of the day you’re only successful as successful your team is and if you don’t win, it eventually doesn’t matter how great a player you are out on the field, it’s not enjoyable playing in the team."

“We talk about different combinations before - Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn’t at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it’s going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he can do on his own, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli’s form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later,” quipped Agarkar.

Meanwhile, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, while speaking to India News recently, said that his ward never runs after milestones and that he knows he has to live up to the benchmark he's set for himself.

“I have always said that he does not run after records. He does not know most times what record he has created, and I tell him what record he has created. So he has a fight with himself only, that is what he probably means that he wants to improve his performance because lately, it has not been up to the benchmark he has set,” Sharma commented.