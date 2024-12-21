Harbhajan Singh opens up on rumoured rift with Ravichandran Ashwin: 'Little vocal about Indian pitches...'

Ravichandran Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket earlier this week after he called time on his career following the end of the Gabba Test against Australia. The 38-year-old finishes as the second-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats, only second to Anil Kumble. Ashwin emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for India in Tests, winning 11 Player of the Series awards, the most for any cricketer in men's Test cricket. Harbhajan Singh breaks silence on rumoured rift with Ravi Ashwin (File)

Throughout his career, Ashwin was compared with another legendary Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh. For a long time now, it has been speculated that the Turbanator does not get along with Ashwin and that there is a rift between them.

However, shortly after Ashwin's retirement, Harbhajan Singh cleared the air, saying there is no truth to such claims.

"I read social media only as much as I need to. If there is a standoff between me and Ashwin or if there was ever any fight, quarrel or disagreement, I would be the first person to go up to him and ask what the issue is," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"But it was never like this, and it will never be like this because whatever is in his destiny, he will get it, and I got whatever was in my destiny. He has been a phenomenal bowler for India. I am very happy for his achievement," he added.

'Little vocal about pitches in India'

Harbhajan Singh said that he does not have any individual problems with Ashwin. He said he is not a fan of Indian management preparing rank turners on home soil, leading to matches finishing in two-three days.

"If people twist things on Twitter and make it seem as if I have a problem with Ashwin, then it's their point of view. I am a little vocal about the fact that the pitches on which India play cricket are not good tracks, there is a lot of spin on these tracks and matches get over within two and a half days," said Harbhajan.

Throughout Ashwin's career, certain naysayers have said that the off-spinner just picked up wickets in bulk because the pitches offered so much assistance to spinners from Day 1 of a Test match.

"Because I am vocal about it, there is a lot of noise on social media, and people think I have a problem with one individual. I don't have a problem with any individual, I respect everyone because it is not easy to play for the country. They are all my colleagues. They are all my brothers, some elder, some younger," said Harbhajan.

Ashwin picked 765 wickets in international cricket in 379 innings, while Harbhajan Singh, in his career, scalped 707 wickets in 442 innings.