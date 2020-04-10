‘Hardest batsman to get out’: Michael Clarke names India legend who ‘didn’t have a weakness’

cricket

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:37 IST

Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke came into international cricket when the Australian side had the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Shane Warne, Glenn Mcgrath and a host of other world-beaters. Known as one of the most stylish batsmen to have played for the Australian side, Clarke, also played in an era where Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis were still going strong. But Clarke believes the most technically solid batsman he ever saw was Sachin Tendulkar.

Clarke, who played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs for Australia, did pick the likes of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli in his list of seven batsmen he has either played with or against during his career, Clarke mentioned the hardest batsmen to get out was Sachin Tendulkar.

“Probably technically the best batsman (Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn’t have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake,” Fox Sports quoted Clarke as saying on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test match and score 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs. He still holds the record for scoring most number of runs in both Tests and ODIs – 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 in 463 ODIs.

Speaking about the current era, Clarke picked India captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman across formats. “I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he’s also found a way to dominate Test cricket,” he added.

Speaking about the similarities between Tendulkar and Kohli, Clarke said, “What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds.”

Michael Clarke scored 8643 runs in 115 Test matches at an average of 48.83 with 28 centuries to his name. He was equally good in ODIs, scoring 7981 runs in 245 matches at an average of 44.59.