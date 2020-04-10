Inzamam-ul-Haq names his pick for Pakistan’s best ever batsman

cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq is a legend in his own right but when asked to pick the greatest Pakistan batsman of all time, he took the name of his fellow World Cup winner Javed Miandad. He called Miandad ‘the best player Pakistan ever produced’ and went on to shower praises on the charismatic cricketer.

“I am going to talk about a player who was the hero of all batsmen when I was playing cricket. I am taking about Javed Miandad. He was the best player Pakistan ever produced at least in terms of batting. I have played with him for four to five years as a player and then also as a coach. He had a strong belief in himself which made him so great,” Inzamam said on a YouTube video said.

“I once talked to Mushtaq Mohammad, he told me when they went to Australia when Miandad was a youngster, where batsmen feared going on top of the order Miandad was always eager to go out to bat and had a fearless approach. He would sledge the best bowlers in the world. Usually, bowlers sledged to get batsmen off their rhythm but Miandad turned it around. He was a big match player and rose to every occasion. He didn’t let players know how hard the situation is while playing a calculated knock,” he added.

Miandad was well known for his aggressive batting and according to Inzamam, he explained the art of batting the best.

“I have played cricket around the world and I think Javed bhai explained the art of batting the best. He was never interested in the technique like all the others. He was focused on teaching batsmen how to score. This was his coaching. All great batsmen in the world have been more concerned about scoring than techniques,” he concluded.