Home / Cricket / Watch: Furious Hardik Pandya loses cool after being dismissed; shouts in dugout during GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final
cricket

Watch: Furious Hardik Pandya loses cool after being dismissed; shouts in dugout during GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final

  • IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya didn't hide his frustation after being dismissed in the final of the season against Rajasthan Royals. The GT captain was seen shouting after reaching the dugout after being dismissed for 34 by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hardik Pandya angry after being dismissed in the IPL 2022 Final.(Hotstar)
Hardik Pandya angry after being dismissed in the IPL 2022 Final.(Hotstar)
Published on May 30, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans secured the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season in the tournament, defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The side produced a dominant performance from start to finish, restricting the Royals to 130/9 before chasing down the target with 7 wickets and 11 balls to spare. Captain Hardik Pandya was the star of the night, as the registered incredible figures of 3/17 in four overs before scoring an important 34 off 30 balls. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Pandya came at a time in the run-chase when the Titans were in a spot of bother, having lost two quick wickets for 23. The GT captain, then, forged a 64-run stand alongwith Shubman Gill to take the Titans out of trouble before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, thanks to a brilliant leg-break delivery.

Also Read | 'I'll take the trophy rather than..': Pandya's big statement after IPL title win

However, Pandya was furious with Gill as he walked back to the dugout, seemingly over the latter's call to not take a third run in the previous delivery of the over. Pandya let out a huge scream as he was dismissed, and continued to voice his frustration in the dugout.

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya loses cool after being dismissed in IPL final vs Rajasthan Royals

Pandya's dismissal had little effect on the outcome of the game as Gill kept his calm and forged another crucial partnership with David Miller to steer GT to their maiden IPL title.

Earlier, Royals' captain Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium; however, Pandya utilized his bowling options brilliantly to restrict the RR to a paltry score of 130/9 in 20 overs.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy and the coming generations will talk about it,” said Pandya, who won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians but switched franchises this year and was appointed Gujarat captain.

“This is the right example for every team in the world that if you can play as a team, you can do wonders."

Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs was well supported by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1-18) and derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
hardik pandya gujarat titans ipl 2022 ipl + 2 more
hardik pandya gujarat titans ipl 2022 ipl + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out