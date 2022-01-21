Hardik Pandya announced as captain of Ahmedabad team for IPL 2022, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill included as draft picks

The Ahmedabad IPL team, which will be making its debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, has announced star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain. Joining him will be Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as the other two draft picks of the franchise.

Director of cricket of the franchise Vikram Solanki revealed that Hardik and Rashid Khan were picked for a sum of ₹15 crore each, while Gill comes on board for ₹8 crore.

This will be the first time that Hardik and Rashid will play in the same IPL team. The all-rounder previously represented five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians while the Afghan international was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

An uncapped Hardik was picked by the Mumbai-based franchise back in 2015 for INR 10 lakhs. His stellar rise in international cricket as a formidable all-round option urged Mumbai to retain him for the 2018 season, paying him INR 11 crores. During his seven-season stay at the franchise, Hardik scored 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91 and also picked 42 wickets at a strike rate of 20.69.

However, Hardik did not bowl a single over in the last season and his batting figures have significantly dropped which was the primary reason behind Mumbai not retaining him for the 15th season of the tournament. His fitness issue has also led to the Indian management trying other options for the impending World Cups with Hardik looking to recover from his prolonged issue with back injury.

Sunrisers not retaining Rashid was one of the biggest talking points following the retetion announcement last month. He had joined SRH in 2017 for INR 4 crores and was retained for INR 9 crores ahead of the 2018 season. He featured in 76 matches for the franchise picking 93 wickets at an economy rate of 6.33.

For young Gill, this will be his second IPL franchise, having joined Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.8 crores in the 2018 auction. He played 58 matches for team scoring 1417 runs at 31.48 with 10 half-century scores.