Hardik Pandya’s return pushed back, Bumrah to be rested as India set for strategic calls on South Africa ODIs: Report

India will be without two of their stars when they resume preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup later this month in the home series against South Africa. After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, India will take on the visitors in a three-match ODI contest. While the series will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, nearly a month after their turn-back-the-clock show in Sydney, the management is likely to make a strategic call by resting Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik had suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in Dubai last September. He not only missed the final against Pakistan, but also the entire white-ball tour of Australia in October.

Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the management has pushed back the all-rounder's return; hence, Hardik will miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30, according to a report in PTI.

"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from a quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and playing 50 overs straightaway will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," a BCCI source told the news agency on condition of anonymity.

The report added that Hardik, who is now expected to focus solely on the shortest format, will first prove his fitness for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Mumbai Indians skipper will then play the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand. This means he would also miss the ODI series against the Black Caps. After the next IPL, Hardik will refocus on the 50-over format.

Besides Hardik, Bumrah too will be rested for the ODI series against South Africa, which carries little significance in the build-up to the T20 showpiece, in keeping with workload management for the frontline pacer.