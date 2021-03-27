Hardik Pandya runs towards Sam Curran after being sledged, umpires intervene in India vs England 2nd ODI - watch video

India allrounder Hardik Pandya and England allrounder Sam Curran indulged in a brief argument in the middle during the 2nd ODI between the two teams in Pune. The incident took place in the 46th over after the left-arm speedster sledged Pandya after bowling a yorker, which the India batsman failed to touch

Curran mouthed a few words to Pandya during his follow-through and started walking back. It what appeared to be attempt to what exactly was said to him, Pandya ran quickly towards the England bowler and said something.

Pandya and Curran then exchanged a few words but the matter escalated further the on-field umpire intervened.

Co-incidentally, the argument between the two players took just a few days after their brothers Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran had an argument in the middle. Krunal and Tom had a verbal exchanged in the first ODI, in which the former made his ODI debut, and smashed 58* runs in 31 balls.

Meanwhile, Pandya smashed 35 runs in 16 balls, as he and Rishabh Pant helped India to post a mammoth total of 336/8 in 50 overs.

KL Rahul shrugged off his lean patch with his fifth ODI hundred to lead India to a competitive total.

In reply, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow once again gave a flying start to the visitors. The 110-run partnership set the tone before Roy was run out in a mix-up with Bairstow in the 17th over.

Stokes took his time to reach 50 off 40 balls but then smacked a flurry of sixes while facing India spinners Kuldeep Yadav (0-84) and Krunal Pandya (0-72) as the left-hander moved to 99 off the next 11 deliveries.

Bairstow made 124 and Stokes was out for 99 in England’s determined run-chase of 337-4 in 43.3 overs. The duo hit 17 sixes and 14 boundaries between them and shared a partnership of 175 runs off 113 balls.