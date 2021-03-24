Krunal Pandya, Tom Curran involved in heated argument as bemused Virat Kohli looks for answers from dugout - Watch video

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and England pacer Tom Curran were involved in a heated argument during India vs England 1st ODI in Pune on Tuesday.

It all transpired in the 49th over of the Indian innings when Krunal after getting to his fifty on ODI debut – which was also the fastest by any debutant in ODI cricket – mouthed a few words to Curran as the England seamer was walking back to his mark.

Pandya continued to have a go at Curran till umpire Nitin Menon stepped in. England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, too, said something to Pandya as he walked towards Curran. India captain Virat Kohli, sitting in the dugout, looked bemused while all this was happening when the cameras panned towards him.

Also Read | Krishna breaks 24-yr-old record to join long list of pacers shining on debut

While it was not clear as to what triggered the argument between Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran but it appears that a wide call earlier in the over may have sparked the fire. The England seamer was not happy with the call and perhaps said something to Krunal which did not go down well with the left-hander.

Watch: Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran exchange words as Virat Kohli looks puzzled in dugout

Krunal pandya debut includes a 50

Plus

Verbal battle with Tom Curran #ENGvIND #IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/EX3qAQE8KQ — theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) March 23, 2021





Pandya, playing his first ODI for India, brought up his fifty off just 26 balls on Tuesday, overtaking John Morris (35 balls) of New Zealand for the fastest ODI fifty by a debutant.

Krunal broke down while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after his blistering unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls), which was studded with seven fours and two sixes. "This one is for my father," was all that Krunal could tell commentator Murali Kartik when asked about his unbeaten knock before being overwhelmed by emotions.

He was enveloped by Hardik in a tight hug soon after.

The left-hander, who finished with an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, hit seven fours and two sixes in his blistering innings and put together a 122-run stand – the highest in the Indian innings – with KL Rahul (62*).





That partnership helped India to post 317 for 5 after being asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer of the Indian innings with a fighting 98. Captain Virat Kohli too made a significant contribution by scoring a fluent 56.

In reply, India seamers Prasidh Krishna (4/54), Shardul Thakur (3/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/30) bowled England out for 251 in 42.1 overs as the hots registered a comfortable 66-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.