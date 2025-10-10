Hardik Pandya spotted with model Maheika Sharma at airport, fuels dating rumours with viral video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen at the Mumbai airport early on Friday, accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. Their public appearance together has further fuelled ongoing speculation about their relationship. It was the first time that the two made a public appearance together, as the video went viral on social media. In the clip, Pandya is seen courteously letting Maheika walk ahead while he avoids the waiting paparazzi. Hardik Pandya spotted with rumoured girlfriend Maheika Sharma(X Image)

Hardik ended his marriage with Natasa Stankovic in 2024, and since then, the star all-rounder has not made any official statement on his relationship status. In the past, Pandya was rumoured to be dating model Jasmin Walia, and his recent public outing with Maheika has further fuelled speculation about their alleged relationship.

Recently, Hardik missed out on the white-ball tour to Australia due to the injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025, which also forced him to miss the final against Pakistan.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar provided an update on Hardik Pandya’s recovery, confirming that the all-rounder will miss the upcoming Australia series. Agarkar stated that Pandya is set to begin his rehabilitation soon, after which clearer timelines regarding his return will emerge.

“We’ll know, in due course, how long it’s going to be at this point, in a week’s time, he’s supposed to be there at the CUE. And once he starts his rehab, we’ll probably get better timelines. But for Australia, it’s definitely not available," Agarkar said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the selectors made a bold call by removing Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy and expectedly handed over the reins to young Shubman Gill, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind.

Rohit remains the only captain besides MS Dhoni to guide India to three ICC white-ball finals — winning both the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, while finishing runners-up in the ODI World Cup.

As ODI skipper, Rohit secured 42 wins in 56 matches, boasting an impressive 76% success rate. The latest selection call signals Shubman Gill’s rise as an all-format leader. However, both Rohit and Virat Kohli have been retained in the 15-member squad for the Australia tour, ensuring a blend of youth and experience.