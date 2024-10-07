Hardik Pandya throws cold stare, oozes swagger with internet-breaking no-look ramp shot in India's 1st BAN T20I win

No-look ramp shot if not played earlier then Hardik Pandya can get a patent done for it as the allrounder played it with so much swagger off a Taskin Ahmed delivery in the first T20 International of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Hardik Pandya plays the no-look ramp shot off Taskin Ahmed in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

Pandya was in a hurry to wrap up the match as soon as he took guard to face the first ball with India chasing a small target of 128. With India on 116 for 3 and 12 runs away from victory, Pandya decided to take on Taskin in the 12th over and on the third ball of the over the bowler digs in a short ball angling into the body. Pandya at the last moment plays a no-look ramp shot over the wicketkeeper and doesn't even bother to look where the ball went and instead keeps on looking at the bowler. Taskin couldn't believe it and so did his team-mates with the commentators gushing over the shot which only Pandya could have pulled off.

The no-look ramp shot would soon be a talking point and go viral for sure on social media. Pandya once again proved his worth as an allrounder in T20 cricket by chipping in with a wicket and scoring an unbeaten quickfire of 39 off 16 balls, studded with two sixes and five hits to the fence. Pandya's all-round show helped India win the match by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead in the series. Thanks to the Pandya knock, India won the match with most balls (49) to spare, a little milestone on the way.

What happened in India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Opting to bowl, India restricted Bangladesh to 127 with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy picking three wickets each. Apart from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35), no other Bangladesh batter clicked as the Indian bowlers chipped away at regular intervals.

The run-chase became a canter for India with the openers Sanju Samson (29) and Abhishek Sharma (16) starting off rapidly. After Abhishek's unfortunate run out, Samson along with Suryakumar Yadav (29) kept the intent going and played their natural shots. After both the batters fell, it was Pandya and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (16 not out) who put up a fifty-run stand to see India over the line.