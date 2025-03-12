Menu Explore
Hardik Pandya throws down gauntlet after India's Champions Trophy win: 'This is not done...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 12, 2025 05:09 PM IST

Hardik Pandya is happy that another trophy has been added to his collection, but he wants more. 

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that while he is happy with the team's Champions Trophy victory, he still needs more titles. Pandya had said tha this was his attitude after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup as well and he is happy that one more trophy has been added.

Hardik Pandya was integral to India's winning campaigns in the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, both of which came just under nine months apart. (PTI)
Hardik Pandya was integral to India's winning campaigns in the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, both of which came just under nine months apart. (PTI)

“For me it has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say when we won in 2024 that this is not done, I still need 5-6 more trophies there. I am very happy that one more is added," Pandya is quoted as saying by the ICC in its official website.

"The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey has always been about how I can make sure that my team can win."

Pandya was integral to India's winning campaigns in the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, both of which came just under nine months apart. He said that the most beautiful feeling for him is to just step out onto the field wearing the iconic blue jersey of India.

“And it's very very satisfying, very very calming, very very happy moment for me that every time I step on the field. You know, somehow even if I don't confirm that the team wins, I think that's the most beautiful feeling which I have. Everyone came out there and you know showed their class at the same point of time, the belief which they have," said Pandya.

Redemption after 2017 heartbreak

India had famously lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan. They went into the match as the favourites while Pakistan were rank outsiders and yet, the latter ended up with a comprehensive win in the clash of the arch-rivals. Notably, though, Pandya had powered an unlikely fightback from India after they were tottering at 72/6 chasing a target of 339. Pandya smashed 76 in 43 balls in an 80-run stand for the seventh wicket off just 57 balls before being run out after a mix-up with his partner Ravindra Jadeja.

“2017, the work was left. You know I could not finish the job back then. And I am very very glad that tonight is the night where I can say that you know what, I am a champions trophy winner as well. So, sounds good I think.” said Pandya.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
