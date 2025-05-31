Hardik Pandya's ultimate praise for Bumrah after smashing yorker breaks GT's heart: ‘It’s like Mumbai housing prices'

Jasprit Bumrah proved once again why he is considered to be a cheat code in every format of the game he plays. The ace speedster was exceptional in Mumbai Indians defending 228 against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday. In a match where 436 runs were scored between both teams, Bumrah walked away with the figures of 1/27 from his quota of four overs. Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah after Mumbai Indians win Eliminator. (AFP)

After the win in the Eliminator in Mullanpur, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Bumrah, saying having a bowler of his calibre is a luxury for any captain.

At one stage, Gujarat Titans were running away with the game with Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar going all guns blazing. Jasprit Bumrah was then brought into the attack in the 14th over as Mumbai Indians searched for a wicket. The pacer did not disappoint as he rattled the stumps of Sundar (48) with a pitch-perfect yorker.

Sai Sudharsan lost his wicket soon after and as a result, Gujarat Titans stumbled to a 20-run loss.

Speaking with the host broadcaster at the post-match presentation, Hardik said, “It's very simple. Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him Bumrah. When you have that, it's a luxury. It's like Mumbai housing prices - he's that expensive.”

“I was just watching the scoreboard, and I thought if we can keep extra runs at the end, I had the bowlers to bowl it. It was important that Jassi came and bowled that over so that the margin became longer (the 18th over),” he added.

Bumrah missed the initial few matches of the IPL 2025 season due to a back spasm. However, upon receiving the clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bumrah joined the squad, and the team have not looked back ever since.

Rohit Sharma's batting was beautiful

In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow played knocks of 81 and 47, respectively, as Mumbai Indians posted 228 runs on the board.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's knock, Hardik Pandya said, “The way Ro batted. He took his time and once he got into rhythm, it was beautiful.”

Sai Sudharsan (80) and Washington Sundar (48) tried their best to take Gujarat over the line but in the end, the task proved too much to achieve.

“At one point in time, the game was even-stevens. I thought the wicket got better in the second innings. It started to come on well, they got into a rhythm, and we realised we need to hold our nerves and back our boys,” said Hardik.

“The way Jonny batted and started.. for him to make his debut for us, it's a special franchise, coming in and playing the way he played,” he added.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 3.