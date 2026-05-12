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Australia batter who tormented India in U19 World Cup two years back, gets closer to pro cricket, earns state contract

Harjas Singh earns first professional state contract. Here's all you need to know. 

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:55 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Harjas Singh, the 21-year-old batter who represented Australia in the 2024 U19 World Cup, is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited professional debut. According to Fox Cricket, the left-handed batter has earned a contract with New South Wales for the 2026-27 season. It is worth mentioning that he first grabbed global headlines last summer after scoring a triple century during a one-day fixture for the Western Suburbs’ first-grade side.

Harjas Singh earns first professional state contract(Harjas Singh - Instagram)

He smashed 314 runs off just 141 balls against the Sydney Cricket Club in Ashfield, including 35 sixes. This was the highest individual score in Australian premier first-grade limited-over history, and he finished the season with 1109 runs across both formats for the Western Suburbs.

Harjas had also played a key role in Australia's U19 World Cup win in 2024. In the final against India, he was the standout batter, scoring 55 runs off 64 balls, including three fours and as many sixes.

Also Read: Virat Kohli ‘very sensitive to criticism', once got ‘cold’ towards Sanjay Manjrekar at toss: ‘Gets to know what’s said'

Earlier this year, New South Wales roped in former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin as the new head coach.

“NSW cricket has been an integral part of my life, and to rejoin the fold as Blues Head Coach is a proud moment for myself and my family,” Haddin said in a statement.

“Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career. I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable, distinctive style of play we can all be proud of," he added.

 
Harjas Singh
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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