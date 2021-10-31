Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Harmanpreet, Deepti deliver match-winning performances in WBBL
cricket

Harmanpreet, Deepti deliver match-winning performances in WBBL

Harmanpreet first took a couple of wickets with her off-spin before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls as Melbourne Renegades defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets here.
Harmanpreet, who has struggled with fitness and form over the past 12 months, has been impressive in the WBBL.(TWITTER/WBBL)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 03:50 PM IST
PTI | , Perth [australia]

India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered player-of-the-match performances for their respective teams in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

Harmanpreet first took a couple of wickets with her off-spin before smashing an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls as Melbourne Renegades defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets here.

Harmanpreet, who has struggled with fitness and form over the past 12 months, has been impressive in the WBBL.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored a handy 27 off 16 balls for the Renegades.

In Launceston, Deepti starred in Sydney Thunder's 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes. She scored 20 off 15 balls before producing a match-winning spell of three for 13 in four overs.

India opener Smriti Mandhana also extended her rich vein of form with run-a-ball 50 in the same game for Thunder. Richa Ghosh scored just three for Hurricanes.

In the game between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Shafali Verma, batting at number four, was run out for eight. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbbl melbourne renegades harmanpreet kaur deepti sharma sydney thunder
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'They need to get him out early': Harbhajan has a piece of advice for Team India

Hogg says India will be 'more drained than New Zealand', explains why

In Australia, there was always some batter taking responsibility: Mithali Raj

T20 WC: 'Amazing and equally perplexing': Karthik on people writing India off
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP