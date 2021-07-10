Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Harleen Deol for sensational catch, gives reasons behind team's improved fielding
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Harleen Deol for sensational catch, gives reasons behind team's improved fielding

In the 19th over, Harmanpreet took a low one-handed catch at long-on to end Nat Sciver's innings. Just a couple of balls later, Harleen took a relay catch at the boundary ropes to put an end to Amy Jones' innings.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.(File)

India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday praised Harleen Deol for his amazing catch during the rain-hit first T20I against England on Friday and credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for the team's improvement in fielding. Both Harmanpreet and Harleen took sensational catches during the first T20I which England won by 18 runs.

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," Harmanpreet said during the virtual press conference.

Also read: 'Missed this for tennis': Harleen Deol's catch sets Twitter on fire- WATCH

"Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot."

In the 19th over, Harmanpreet took a low one-handed catch at long-on to end Nat Sciver's innings. Just a couple of balls later, Harleen took a relay catch at the boundary ropes to put an end to Amy Jones' innings.

"Abhay sir has been with us for quite some time, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being reflected in our fielding.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players that have helped," Harmanpreet said.

"The most important point was he judged every player where can do better fielding, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive," she added.

On being asked how India would look to bounce back in the series, Harmanpreet said: "We always play to win, unfortunately we lost a few wickets... so the approach will be the same. The wicket is good to bat on, so if we bat first we can score 10-15 runs extra, but next two games approach will remain the same.

The 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be played on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harleen deol harmanpreet kaur india women cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle

Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional

US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP