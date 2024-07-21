Dambulla [Sri Lanka], : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday achieved an elusive feat and leapfrogged former Australia skipper Meg Lanning to become the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is. Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Meg Lanning, becomes 2nd highest run-getter in women's T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur achieved the landmark when she played a 66-run knock from 47 balls at a strike rate of 140.43 against United Arab Emirates women in the Women's Asia Cup 2024.

In Women's T20Is, Harmanpreet has 3415 runs after playing 171 matches and 152 innings. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning holds third place in the chart with 3405 runs in T20Is. Only New Zealand batter Suzie Bates stands ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur and has scored 4348 in T20Is.

India skipper Harmanpreet's 66-run knock against UAE on Sunday is the highest individual score for a captain at the women's T20 Asia Cup. The 35-year-old surpassed former Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroof's 62 runs against Malaysia in 2018 to achieve the feat.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, UAE decided to bowl first in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh were the standout batters for the Women in Blue and powered them to 201/5 in the first inning. Shafali Verma also played a supporting role for the Indian side.

Kavisha Egodage led the UAE bowling attack after picking up two wickets in her four-over spell.

Kavisha Egodage and skipper Esha Rohit Oza were the top performers from the UAE side as they powered them to 127/7 and conceded a 78-run defeat.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell and successfully defended the 202-run target.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the first inning.

