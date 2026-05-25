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Harmanpreet Kaur receives Padma Shri from the President of India after historic World Cup win

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 08:27 pm IST
ANI |
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Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

Harmanpreet Kaur receiving the Padma Shree.(X images)

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Kaur at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kaur received the Padma Shri following a landmark year for Indian women's cricket. In 2025, she captained India to their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title on home soil, leading the team to a historic victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.

The triumph made her the first Indian captain to lift the Women's World Cup and only the second Indian skipper overall to win a World Cup at home after MS Dhoni.

 
harmanpreet kaur padma shri
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