Home / Cricket / Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti named captains as squads for Women's T20 Challenge announced, no Mithali, Jhulan
cricket

Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti named captains as squads for Women's T20 Challenge announced, no Mithali, Jhulan

Published on May 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Trailblazers won the tournament last year. (BCCI)
Published on May 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have been named captains of their respective sides Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity for the Women's T20 Challenge that takes place from May 23 to May 28. The opener will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas, with all matches to be played at Pune's MCA Stadium. There was no place for veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

A total of 12 international players will feature in this edition, which includes cricketers from South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia. The BCCI on Monday named a 16-member squad for all three teams which reads as follows.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Vice Captain), Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Poonam Yadav (Vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khakak, P Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Topics
women's t20 challenge trailblazers supernovas velocity smriti mandhana deepti sharma harmanpreet kaur mithali raj jhulan goswami
