Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Harris' epic knock seals UP Warriorz last over win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris' epic knock seals UP Warriorz last over win vs Gujarat Giants

cricket
Published on Mar 05, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Chasing 170 for victory, the Warriorz were in dire straits at 88 for six, but Harris (59 n.o. of 26 balls) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 n.o.) changed the complexion, unleashing a flurry of fours and sixes as they helped the team eke out a memorable win.

Navi Mumbai: UP Warriorz players Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone celebrate thier victory against the Gujarat Giants during Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI03_05_2023_000276A)(PTI)
PTI |

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris played an inspired innings as she guided UP Warriorz to a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League, here on Sunday.

Chasing 170 for victory, the Warriorz were in dire straits at 88 for six, but Harris (59 n.o. of 26 balls) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 n.o.) changed the complexion, unleashing a flurry of fours and sixes as they helped the team eke out a memorable win.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants pace bowler Kim Garth (5/36) had brought Gujarat Giants at the doorsteps of victory with a five-wicket haul by reducing the Warriorz to 88 for 6.

But Harris singlehandedly turned to game on its head to seal the win in the penultimate ball.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 169/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25; Sophie Ecclestone 2/25, Deepti Sharma 2/27).

UP Warriorz: 175/7 in 19.5 overs (Kiran Navgire 53, Grace Harris 59 n.o.; Kim Garth 5/36)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Topics
women's premier league wpl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP