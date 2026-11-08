Harry Brook wants England to improve in the fitness stakes ahead of the World Cup

England’s limited-overs captain Harry Brook is determined to lead his team to success in next year’s World Cup and believes focusing on fitness can be a big help. The English team, which suffered an ignominious 4-1 defeat in the Ashes earlier this year, is presently in Australia for a white-ball tour which starts on November 13 at Perth with a three-ODI series, followed by five T20I games.

Harry Brook recently scored the fastest ODI double century. (REUTERS)

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"We want to be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world, and to do that we can be slightly better and get in the gym a little bit more, do more running and just work generally a lot better on our fitness,” Brook, who against Sri Lanka last month scored the fastest ODI double century off 114 balls, told reporters.

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"Our schedule over the next few months and during the (2027 ODI) World Cup is a hefty schedule with a lot of travelling and a lot of games back-to-back. It's going to be a tough tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} "Whether you win or lose, you can never guarantee that. You can guarantee that the off-field preparation can be a lot better," he added. Tough white-ball challenge awaits England {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Whether you win or lose, you can never guarantee that. You can guarantee that the off-field preparation can be a lot better," he added. Tough white-ball challenge awaits England {{/usCountry}}

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A lot has happened in English cricket over the last few months. Following the Ashes defeat, their performance was investigated, as well as their controversial off-field activities, with some of their players indulging in heavy drinking during the series.

Although they were given a clean chit later, more controversies came to pass during their home Test series against New Zealand in the summer, which they lost 2-1 after winning the first Test. Test captain Ben Stokes later quit international cricket and shortly after Brendon McCullum was sacked as a white-ball coach. Brook, whose team failed to win a single game in an ODI tri-series in Pakistan last month, hopes for a different result than that of the Ashes.

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"(This tour) is a completely different format and different group of players.

"Obviously, it would have been nice to win the Ashes, as always, but it's a different challenge (this time) ... and a different squad of (Australian) players we're playing against as well,” he said.

"(A focus on fitness) should always be there as a professional athlete, I believe; it's a non-negotiable. You can never guarantee performance, but you can guarantee fitness and an ability to bounce back a couple of days later.

"We have used (the past few days) as a little bit of a training camp. We haven't really had that as a white-ball group over the past few years with the scheduling,” he added.