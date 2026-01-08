Harry Brook's ECB investigation labelled as ‘mere distraction’, Kevin Pietersen ridicules England in staggering remark

England has found itself in fresh controversy after its disastrous Ashes showing in Australia. Ben Stokes and Co. were thrashed 1-4 in the five-match series, and their discipline has been a huge source of criticism. Now Harry Brook finds himself the latest victim after a nightclub incident. Kevin Pietersen weighed in on Harry Brook's ECB investigation.

Brook was involved in an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes, hours before he captained his side in the final match of the limited-overs series. After being refused entry to a nightclub as he was suspected of being drunk, Brook got into an argument with a bouncer and was struck. He self-reported the incident to the team's security and was not injured. An investigation took place, and he was fined approximately £ 30,000 by the ECB.

Also Read: ECB blasted for handling Harry Brook incident ‘loosely’; told to ‘look in the mirror’: ‘Brushed it under the carpet’ Taking to X, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared his brutally honest opinion on the controversy, and claimed that it was being used to distract fans.

"I’ll help with the thorough investigation that the ECB are going to conduct, right here, for free," he wrote.

"Apart from Stokes, Root, Archer, Bethell & Brook WITH a brain, the team isn’t good enough to compete with Aus or India.

"It’s proven just on this tour with Aus missing most of their best players.

"All the pre-tour game chat, discipline chat and now investigations, they are now mere distractions.

He added, “It’s very simple, as I’ve stated above. Happy to hear your thoughts, as always?”