Harry Brook's ECB investigation labelled as ‘mere distraction’, Kevin Pietersen ridicules England in staggering remark
Harry Brook was involved in an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes series.
England has found itself in fresh controversy after its disastrous Ashes showing in Australia. Ben Stokes and Co. were thrashed 1-4 in the five-match series, and their discipline has been a huge source of criticism. Now Harry Brook finds himself the latest victim after a nightclub incident.
Brook was involved in an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes, hours before he captained his side in the final match of the limited-overs series. After being refused entry to a nightclub as he was suspected of being drunk, Brook got into an argument with a bouncer and was struck. He self-reported the incident to the team's security and was not injured. An investigation took place, and he was fined approximately £ 30,000 by the ECB.
Taking to X, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared his brutally honest opinion on the controversy, and claimed that it was being used to distract fans.
"I’ll help with the thorough investigation that the ECB are going to conduct, right here, for free," he wrote.
"Apart from Stokes, Root, Archer, Bethell & Brook WITH a brain, the team isn’t good enough to compete with Aus or India.
"It’s proven just on this tour with Aus missing most of their best players.
"All the pre-tour game chat, discipline chat and now investigations, they are now mere distractions.
He added, “It’s very simple, as I’ve stated above. Happy to hear your thoughts, as always?”
In another tweet, Pietersen wrote, "I’ve been on tours where we just haven’t been good enough as a collective and gotten beaten. We could have prepared for 12 months before it, all been in bed at 7pm every night and everyone stayed 100% fit, but we’d have still lost. It’s reality! Is what it is… The issue here is, optics!!!! Nothing else!!! And unfortunately, they play a huge part, as sportsmen are public property! So there will be consequences…."
Lately, England's off-field behaviour has been slammed by fans and critics. A number of players were reported to be drinking consistently throughout the tour, which reached a high point during a mid-series break in Noosa.