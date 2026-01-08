ECB blasted for handling Harry Brook incident ‘loosely’; told to ‘look in the mirror’: ‘Brushed it under the carpet’

England’s discipline is back in the spotlight after details emerged of a New Zealand nightclub incident involving white-ball captain, Harry Brook. Former skipper, Michael Vaughan, says the episode is a symptom of a wider problem that has lingered for years. Harry Brook reacts after he was dismissed during play on day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test. (AP)

Brook was fined £ 30,000 and issued a final warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after the altercation with a bouncer on the New Zealand tour. He still led England in the third ODI the next afternoon, a match New Zealand won to complete a 3-0 sweep.

“Point the finger at the leadership group or the ECB”: Vaughan Vaughan, speaking to the BBC< said the timeline and the lack of immediate consequences reflected a team environment that has grown increasingly lax.

“The incident doesn’t surprise me. They’ve been quite loose for a while. And I guess, you know, whether it’s consequences with shots that have been played over the course of the last three years, there hasn’t been one,” Michael Vaughan said.

“And now obviously the loose nature of this environment. The Noosa trip was fine for me, but the Noosa trip on the back of what we know went on in New Zealand. You have to point a finger at the leadership group or the ECB, because if they knew, and then we had this incident, and then he played the next day as England captain,” he added.

The former batter’s comments also tap into the wider scrutiny England faced during the Ashes, where off-field stories followed them through a campaign that ended in a 4-1 defeat to Australia.

Vaughan argued that the ECB’s handling of the Harry Brook matter was part of the issue, suggesting senior management prioritised damage control over accountability.

“You have to say that the highest level of management of the ECB have to look at themselves in the mirror, because they were clearly trying to brush that under the carpet because the Ashes were coming up. If they dealt with it there and then, it would have been a big story...but out of the way,” Vaughan stated.

“For it now to have broken on the back of losing 4-1 in Australia, on the back of what happened in Noosa, on the looseness of the players in terms of their discipline with some of their strokes. The whole culture around the team, the group, and the ECB as well needs to change,” concluded Vaughan.