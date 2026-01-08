Harry Brook says sorry for getting embroiled in drunken clash with bouncer; ECB forced to take action

Harry Brook has apologised for being embroiled in a row with a club bouncer in New Zealand ahead of the start of the Ashes. England’s white-ball captain and Test vice-captain admitted to his wrongdoing, reported the Telegraph, and is fortunate to remain in the leadership scheme of things after the ECB left him with a ‘final warning’ and a fine of £30,000. Harry Brook is lucky to continue as England's white-ball captain (Reuters)

“I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team,” Brook told The Telegraph.

“Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously, and I am deeply sorry for letting down my teammates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.”

The incident took place on October 31, last year, the day before the third ODI between England and New Zealand in Wellington. A drunk Brook was denied entry into a club, which led to an altercation between the batsman and the club bouncer. Brook was reportedly struck by the bouncer but did not suffer any bruise or illness. He turned up the next day for the match but could only score 6 off 11 balls.

“The 26-year-old was refused entry to a nightclub because security suspected he was drunk. Brook became embroiled in a row with a bouncer and was struck, although he did not suffer any injury,” Nick Hoult and Will Macpherson reported.

“It is understood that Brook reported himself to the management and there was no third-party complaint, but he was lucky to survive as captain considering the incident happened the night before a match.”

England's drinking incident Brook’s apology comes shortly after England cricketers copped flak for going on a six-day booze stretch in between the Ashes during the players’ trip to Noosa. While Ben Duckett faced the maximum heat, Brook was among those pictured drinking. Having said that, the 26-year-old has promises to course correct.

“I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again,” he added.

Brook had a mixed outing in the Ashes, ending the five-match series with 358 runs, including two half-centuries as Australia beat England 4-1 to keep the urn. The ECB issued a statement on the Brook episode, outlining the board’s action to ensure such an incident is not repeated. “We are aware of this incident, and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process. The player involved has apologised and acknowledged their conduct fell below expectations on this occasion.”