Harshit Rana blasted from every angle for ‘filmy gimmicks’ in brutal criticism after SL clash: 'All these aren't...'

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been put under the scanner after his underwhelming performance with the ball against Sri Lanka in the dead rubber on Friday. Rana leaked 54 runs in the four overs at an economy rate of 13.50 as he failed to live up to expectations when given a chance in the XI. He was hammered by Sri Lanka batters, particularly Pathum Nissanka, who slammed a brilliant century. The right-arm pacer displayed that he has the ability to clock over 145 kmph, but was struggling with his line and length. Harshit Rana had an expensive outing against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup match.(AFP)

He was handed the responsibility of bowling the last over with 12 runs needed. Striking immediately, he dismissed Nissanka on the very first ball. The equation came down to three off the final delivery, but Dasun Shanaka (22* off 11) managed only a couple, pushing the contest into a Super Over. Arshdeep Singh saved the night for India in the super over by dismissing the two batters for just two runs.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth hit out at young pacer Harshit Rana, criticising his on-field antics. He accused Rana of indulging in unnecessary “filmy gimmicks” instead of focusing on his bowling, adding that such showboating reflects apoor attitude and ultimately cost him dearly in the recent match.

“Harshit Rana does too many filmy gimmicks. All these filmy reactions aren't of any use, you've to actually bowl well. He does all these filmy reactions in the IPL as well. This is not a good attitude, it's just showboating. He drives after the ball is already last him. Why dive after the goal has already been scored? Aggression is different but showboating so much at a young age is why he got punished today,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“Sri Lanka exposed the Indian bowling a little bit”

Meanwhile, the former opener asserted that it was spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy who kept India alive in the game while defending the 202-run chase.

"India won because of the four overs in the middle from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. They both bowled magically . Wrist spinners are always potential match winners, which got proven today. Sri Lanka today exposed the Indian bowling a little bit. Axar Patel can be taken to the cleaners if there is no turn," he said.