Harshit Rana controls his anger as Mohammad Rizwan leaves him frustrated with shoulder collision during IND vs PAK clash

The high-octane India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash saw tensions flared between Mohammad Rizwan and Harshit Rana during the first innings. The stakes are always high when the two arch-rivals face each other in an ICC event, and it was the same on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan batting line-up had a tough time tackling the disciplined Indian bowling attack, which didn't allow them to free their arms and score runs at will. Harshit Rana and Mohammad Rizwan had a collision during Pakistan innings.(JioHostar/Screengrab)

Pakistan lost their openers early inside the powerplay, and they were put on the back foot, which forced skipper Rizwan to make some extra efforts to keep the scoreboard moving. It was the 21st over of the innings when Rizwan tried to take a quick run, and that's when he collided with Indian paceman Harshit Rana. He was annoyed by it and controlled his anger but ended up raising his arms in frustration.

Later in the match, Rana also missed an opportunity to grab Rizwan's catch in the 33rd over of the innings. It was a tricky one as the ball went high in the air and Rana tried hard to get under hit and also managed to get his hand to it but in the end, he failed to hold onto it.

Pakistan all out for 241

Rizwan's decision to bat first didn't turn out well as they lost the opening duo Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10) cheaply inside powerplay. Saud Shakeel added 104 runs for the third wicket with skipper Rizwan (46), but Pakistan never really managed to break the shackles. After the duo's departure, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) bagged two.

After the first innings, Shakeel was disappointed with himself for getting out at a crucial juncture of the game.

"I could have easily taken some more time there, it was not a good time to get out. Earlier, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat that nicely. Little bit of swing as well. As the spinners came, we made some runs there. The pitch was slightly on the slower side," Shakeel told broadcasters.