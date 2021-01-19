Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten

Haryana beat Kerala by four runs to qualify for the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with an all-win record in Group E here on Tuesday.

Haryana thus topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.

Put in to bat, Haryana rode on Shivam Chauhan’s 59 and a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia (41 not out off 26 balls) to post a big total of 198/6. Later, their bowlers held their nerves to restrict Kerala to 194/6 and eke out a narrow win.

Haryana lost opener Arun Chaprana (10) and one-down Himanshu Rana (6) early and were reeling at 43/2. But, the other opener Chaitanya Bishnoi (45 off 29 balls; 6x4; 1x6) and Chauhan (59 off 34 balls; 6x4 and 2x6) forged a 43-run stand to steady their ship.

Later, Rahul Tewatia, one of the stars to emerge out of last year’s IPL, took the onus on himself and plundered four fours and two sixes to guide the team to 198/6.

Sumit Kumar, who remained unbeaten on 21 off 10 balls with three fours and a six, ably supported Tewatia, as the duo added 52 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket.

For Kerala, two-down Sachin Baby top-scored with 68, but could not take his side home. They lost in-form opener Robin Uthappa (8) early.

Mohammed Azhauddenn (35) and skipper Sanju Samson (51) kept them in the hunt with their 81-run second-wicket stand. However, the two perished in quick succession.

Haryana kept on making inroads while Baby, who hit three fours and six sixes in his 36-ball knock, tried to take the game deep but to no avail.

The result of the Mumbai vs Andhra match later in the day would not matter as both the teams have already bowed out of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

At Wankhede Stadium: Haryana 198/6 (Shivam Chauhan 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 45; Jalaj Saxena 2/25, Sachin Baby 2/26) beat Kerala 194/6 (Sachin Baby 68, Sanju Samson 51; Sumit Kumar 2/16, Arun Chaprana 2/49) by four runs.

At BKC: Delhi 192/5 (Kshitiz Sharma 65 not out, Himmat Singh 53; Ashith Rajiv 2/23, Rohit Damodaran 2/26) beat Puducherry 82 all out (Rohit D 14; Sheldon Jackson 13; Shivank Vashisth 4/9, Jonty Sidhu 2/7) by 110 runs. PTI NRB PDS PDS