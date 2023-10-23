Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Haryana squad -
Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mizoram squad -
Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Gaurav Singh, J Biakthanpuia, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, Rohan Chowdhury, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Tc Vanlalremruata

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 10:04 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Haryana vs Mizoram Match Details
    Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Haryana and Mizoram to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Haryana Mizoram Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
