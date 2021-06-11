'Has a nice ring to it': Twitter erupts as Dhawan is appointed India captain for SL tour, Bhuvneshwar named his deputy

With India's Test team currently in England to play the World Test Championships final, followed by a five-Test series against the hosts, the BCCI on Thursday named a 20-man India squad that will travel to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. Ending all speculations once and for all, the board named Shikhar Dhawan captain for the limited-overs leg, while appointing fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter users of India could not hide their excitement. The news of Dhawan being captain and Bhuvneshwar his deputy, along with some much-deserving candidates earning their maiden-call up – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya – went down quite well with fans, who took the social media platform, to express themselves. Here are some of the tweets to make your day.

The squad also features the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey returning to the fold. The Indian team will leave for Sri Lanka on June 28 with Rahul Dravid expected to be the head coach. India will play the first ODI on July 13, which will be followed by the second and third games on July 16 and 18.After a three-day gap, the T20I leg will kick off with matches to be played on July 21, 23 and 25. All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.