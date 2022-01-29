'Has been tough when I see India travelling with large contingent': Unadkat reveals Ashwin's message after AUS tour snub

Senior Indian left-arm pacer Jayden Unadkat on Saturday revealed veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's text message to him after he failed to find a spot in the Indian squad for the 2020/21 tour of Australia for the Test series.

Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Uandakt recalled the day he was shortlisted by the BCCI to attend a fitness camp at the National Cricket Academy last year, saying that it motivated him as a player, especially after the coaches and the selectors had a word with him. However, he is yet to receive a call from the selectors.

Unadkat further added that there were times when he was was rejected as a net bowler as the selectors wanted to give younger bowlers a go.

"Last year I was part of a group of players shortlisted by the BCCI to attend a fitness camp at the NCA. That kind of thing obviously motivates you. And when you go there and coaches or selectors have a word with you, saying they are a looking at you or whatever, that could be very important for us players on the fringes. That has not happened to me until now. There have been times where I was told that they do not want me as a net bowler because I am a senior player and they want to give exposure to young bowlers as net bowlers. It has been especially tough when I see India travelling overseas with a large contingent," he said.

Despite emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy, with 67 wickets in 10 games, Unadkat, who played only one Test for India back in 2010 and last played for the country in 2018 in T2OIs was ignored for the Australia tour. The senior pacer revealed that following the snub from the tour that saw even the reserve players get an opportunity owing increasing number of injured players, he had received a message from Ashwin.

"On January 2, last year Ashwin bhai [R Ashwin] texted me during the last Australia tour, where nearly every member of the squad, including the reserve bowlers, got a chance to play the four-Test series [because of injuries]. He said: "I feel for you and the way you have performed in the last [Ranji] season. But be right where you are in terms of your game and your mindset. Your time will come"," he said.

