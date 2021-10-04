Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Has been wonderful to watch Ruturaj Gaikwad bat’: DC spinner Ashwin
cricket

‘Has been wonderful to watch Ruturaj Gaikwad bat’: DC spinner Ashwin

Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad: file photo(ANI)
ANI | , Dubai

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for showing remarkable consistency in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals and CSK will be locking horns on Monday in the top of the table clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Look, I think CSK have got a couple of batters who look at like golden form. I do not know what to say. The way Ruturaj Gaikwad has been batting, has been absolutely wonderful to watch. It is going to be a challenge," Ashwin said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of DC.

"CSK bat deep, bat aggressively. They batted aggressively against us at the Wankhede as well. It will be at the Dubai stadium, the pitch has been good there, I am looking at the batting dish out game," he added.

Gaikwad had scored his maiden IPL ton against Rajasthan Royals and he remained unbeaten in the last game. Delhi Capitals had won its last game against Mumbai Indians while CSK suffered a loss against Rajasthan Royals.

CSK and Delhi Capitals are currently at the top two spots in the IPL points table.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ruturaj gaikwad delhi capitals chennai super kings ipl 2021 ipl
