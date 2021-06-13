Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Hasan Ali pulls out of PSL 6 due to personal reasons

Islamabad United are currently second on the PSL table with eight points from six matches.
ANI | , Abu Dhabi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of the PSL season six 'due to family concerns'(Twitter)

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six "due to family concerns."

Hasan will be leaving the PSL bubble in Abu Dhabi to return to Pakistan.

"I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family," Hassan said in a statement.

"I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches."

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan admitted Hasan's absence will be a "huge loss" for the side and said some things are more important than cricket.

"We understand Hassan's situation right now, family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so," said Shadab.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
pakistan super league islamabad united hasan ali
