Home / Cricket / Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday
cricket

Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday

The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.
PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Pakistan's Hasan Ali(Action Images via Reuters)

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.

The pacer had apparently also tested positive a day before the Pakistan Super League 6 was postponed earlier this month in Karachi due to rising cases of the infection among the franchise players and officials and even board employees.

Hasan is said to have tested positive after attending a small get together at which Islamabad United players were present, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed.

Fawad had returned a positive test during the league and was only allowed to return home after completing a quarantine period at the hotel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He batted with authority': Laxman Suryakumar and Shreyas for 1st England ODI

Fans feel Vaughan may have hampered India's chances with ODI series prediction

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates

Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test

Hasan and Fawad are part of the Islamabad United outfit in the PSL which is set to resume in June.

A reliable source in the PCB said the relentless COVID-19 tests are being carried out in the Pakistan camp as the squad is due to leave on March 28 and the board does not want any problems to occur at the eve of departure.

The PCB is yet to confirm whether the entire Pakistan squad will travel to Johannesburg by a chartered flight or the players, who will only participate in the two-Test series in Zimbabwe, will join the rest of the team in mid-April.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket hasan ali
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP