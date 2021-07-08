Hashim Amla scores 37* off 278 balls: Twitter erupts in awe of South Africa legend, one user compares him with Pujara

Former South Africa Hashim Amla is being praised to the end of the earth and beyond for playing a heroic innings to save a County Championship match for his side Sussex against Hampshire in Southampton on Thursday. With Surrey following on, and resuming the final day on 6/2 Amla remained unbeaten on 37 off 278. Even as wickets continued to tumble, Amla held one end strong, allowing Surrey to reach 128/8 and stave off defeat.

Twitter applauded the South Africa legend for his marathon innings, with one fan even comparing him to India's Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Here are some of the tweets.

Amla scored just 3 runs off his first 100 balls, which later became 5 off 114. The first of his five boundaries came off the 125th ball he faced. This is Amla's second lowest strike-rate (13.30) in First-Class Cricket, with the lowest being 10.24 in a Test match against India in Delhi in the year 2015, where he had scored 24 off 244 balls.

"I did enjoy it," Amla said. "Every batter that went out there had a plan and [we] tried our best to just block it out. You don't know how far you can go but we managed to go all the way. We had some nervous moments but the way the youngsters played was fantastic.

"It was a real battle. Everyone wants to score runs, but we had a cause. You need a lot to go your way especially on this wicket. It was up and down and there was quite a bit of rough from the off-spinner. The game dictated that we have to save the game. The last thing you want to do is play a couple of bad shots and the game is over by lunchtime. But the way everyone played today we managed to pull it back after being outplayed on days two and three."

