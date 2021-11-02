Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Have applied for Team India's batting coach position, will have a lot of work to do if selected: Vikram Rathour
cricket

Have applied for Team India's batting coach position, will have a lot of work to do if selected: Vikram Rathour

On October 26, former India captain Rahul Dravid had applied for the position of head coach of the ‘Men in Blue’ senior team.
File Photo of Vikram Rathour(PTI)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 03:45 PM IST
ANI | , Abu Dhabi

India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday said that he has applied for the post again, and if selected, he is looking forward to working hard with all the Men in Blue players.

"The experience has been great, it has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly skillful and motivated players. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach position and if I get it, there is going to be a lot of work to be done," said Rathour during a virtual pre-match press conference.

On October 26, former India captain Rahul Dravid had applied for the position of head coach of the Men in Blue senior team.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had confirmed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head applied for the position of Team India head coach. The source also pointed that former India batter VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA head.

RELATED STORIES

"Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes," the source had said.

On October 17, the BCCI had invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach with the senior Indian men's cricket team. The apex body of cricket in India also invited applications for the post of Head Sports Science/Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

While the applications for the position of batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at battingcoach@bcci.tv, bowlingcoach@bcci.tv and at fieldingcoach@bcci.tv respectively.

Also, applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at sportsscienceandmedicine@bcci.tv.

BCCI said the successful candidate will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram rathour team india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘India don’t look like a side that can play without fear. They’re timid'

T20 WC: English umpire Gough banned for 6 days for alleged bubble breach

Karthik compares Morgan to Dhoni, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

‘One against Kohli’: Akhtar says there may be ‘two camps’ within Indian team
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP