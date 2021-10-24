Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Have full support of players now, it has been humbling experience, says Justin Langer

Justin Langer has expressed a desire to renew his contract, adding that there is a greater level of trust between him and his players.
File photo of Justin Langer(Reuters)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:19 PM IST
ANI |

Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that he has the full support of his players now and he has expressed his desire to renew his contract after the Ashes.

Langer had taken over as the coach of Australia after the Sandpaper Gate in 2018. However, after the series defeat against India earlier this year, he had to face negative feedback over his management style.

"Yeah, I do (when asked he has the full support of players or not). It's been an incredibly humbling experience. My experience in life is that often in the most humbling periods are the best periods for learning and growing and that's certainly the case for me and I'm sure you can feel it already within the team," Langer said in an interview with Sydney Daily Telegraph, as reported by foxsports.com.au.

Langer also said that his conversations with Aaron Finch, Tim Paine, and Pat Cummins were the best he has had in his 10 years as a coach.

"They were honest, they were open and I really respect and admire the guys for that. It's actually led to a greater level of trust believe it or not," said Langer.

"I'm enjoying it and I'm sure we and they will get great benefit out of that as we keep moving forward," he added.

Australia started its T20 World Cup campaign on a high on Saturday as the Aaron Finch-led side defeated South Africa in its first match of the tournament.

After the World Cup, Australia and England will lock horns in the five-match Ashes series.

"I've said publicly before that I would (wanting to extend his contract). We are incredibly well organised for this (World Cup) campaign and then we get straight into the Ashes. I'm going to put all my attention into that and then we'll see what happens after that," said Langer. (ANI)

