Cricket
cricket

'Have to be open to saying no': England's Jos Buttler may skip Ashes Tour due to challenges posed by Covid-19

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler may miss the end-of-year Ashes Tour of Australia due to challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 England's Jos Buttler looks dejected after being bowled by India's Shardul Thakur Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has disclosed that he may skip the Ashes tour against Australia due to challenges posed by Covid-19 regarding travel and time away from family.

Buttler added that all of his family has a sacrificed a lot and prolonged bouts of time away from family due to strict bio-bubble protocols can get very difficult to deal with.

ALSO READ| 'Bumrah and Shami had fun at England's expense': Lloyd says Joe Root's men 'lost the plot' against India's tailenders

“I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. Covid is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it. Until we get more information about what it (the Australian tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making,” Buttler told The Times.

“One of the challenges is working out where the line is, where you say I can't do that. You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can’t do it,” he added

Buttler, who is currently taking part in the ongoing India vs England five-match Test series, had earlier confirmed that he will miss the second phase of the IPL 2021 for the birth of his second child.

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," his franchise Rajasthan Royals had tweeted earlier.

So far in the India-England series, Buttler has failed to impress with the bat. While England trail 0-1 after losing the second Test by 151 runs at Lord's, right-hander Buttler's returns with the bat have left a lot to be desired. In four innings of the Two tests, Buttler has only scored 65 runs.

The third Test begins at Headingley, Leeds, on August 25.

Topics
jos buttler india vs england
