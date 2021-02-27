Home / Cricket / Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet
cricket

Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

India vs England: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)

The third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad has incited a debate over the pitch at the Motera. The highly-anticipated pink-ball Test between the two teams ended in an anti-climatic fashion, with India winning the contest just after the Dinner Break on Day 2 by 10 wickets.

Several former cricketers including Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd have questioned the nature of the pitch after the match.

Also read: 'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, in a tweet, had also said that the fact that match ended in 2 days is not good for Test cricket.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.

"The reason behind my tweets was not regarding anyone in particular. When I read Yuvi paa's tweet, I did not get affected, I did not find that tweet trying to tell us something. It just felt like a plain tweet," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh

Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

"For me, the state of mind I am in right now, I did not find it wrong. I know Yuvi paa for a long time, I have the utmost respect for him. Some people amongst us tend to buy what people sell, I do not know the reason why certain people try to sell certain things, but it is clear it's just a perception of what happens,"Ashwin added.

"I went through my timeline, I saw many retweets and quote tweets, I don't understand if they didn't get it what they were retweeting it about. It is very simple, I have always wanted to talk about it at one stage. With respect to thoughts being put across and planted, I find it extremely hilarious. You have a thought process and you want everybody to follow, with thoughts, what happens is you condition people to believe in a certain manner.

"You watch a match, India wins the game, at most everyone is saying I am happy India won the game. You don't want people going back home and saying India is not winning the game, the pitch is winning the game. I do not want people to do that. I think it's important that people sell things, but we must know what we should buy," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin yuvraj singh

Related Stories

cricket

India vs England: 'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Ahmedabad pitch debate

UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
cricket

India vs England: Motera likely to escape ICC 'Red Eye' as final Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP