'He brings the best any team he plays for': Kane Williamson heaps praise on SRH batter Jason Roy

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson praised Jason Roy for his sensational 60-run innings against Rajasthan Royals that set up the win for his team against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match. After being asked to bowl first, SRH restricted RR to 164/5 in 20 overs which looked like a tough target on what appeared to be slow track to bat on.

But making his debut for SRH, England opener Jason Roy, who came in the team in place of David Warner, stitched a solid opening stand with Wriddhiman Saha and set up the chase for his team.

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, Williamson said that Roy always brings his aggressive style of batting whichever team he plays for, and is a big asset.

Also Read | 'He'd be first on Shastri, Kohli, Dhoni's list': Nehra wants CSK star in WC XI

"Any team he comes in he (Roy) brings that, did what he does take the game and it's nice to see him do well. Nice contribution for him," he said.

Speaking on the win, Williamson said that the game clarified everyone's roles to themselves in the team. "It's a good feeling, some real clarity in roles as well and it's nice to be back to winning ways. There were a couple of periods of play that were quite significant and we closed nicely with the ball and to get off the start with the bat like that and it was never easy, had to weather some storms with the ball holding up. It's nice to finish with a win," he said.

"A couple of days now between games, important for us to recover and we have to adapt and make some adjustments. Always a tough team to beat and for us it's about to worry about our game and play with that smile on the face," he signed off.