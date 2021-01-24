'He can be there for either Iyer or Samson': Hogg says India should include explosive batsman in limited-overs squad

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that India should bring in Rishabh Pant in the limited-overs team for the upcoming series against England. The left-handed explosive batsman was left out of the limited-overs squad against Australia after insipid performances in the IPL. But the young wicketkeeper-batsman proved his worth after he scored an unbeaten 89 in the Brisbane Test to help India to a historic win at Gabba.

On his latest video on Youtube, Hogg was asked by fan if India should consider including Pant in the limited-overs series against England which begins next month. Hogg replied in affirmative and suggested that Shreyas Iyer or Sanju Samson can be replaced with Pant.

"I would be putting him there right now because he has got the confidence and the belief. He has proven himself with two match-winning knocks in this Test series," Hogg said.

"You can't get better than that playing for India on Australian soil. Get him in there. I would put him in place of Iyer in the ODI team. Keep your all-round options there for batting and bowling depth. In the T20Is, he can be there for either Iyer or Sanju Samson," he added.

"He is hard to bowl to because he plays a variety of shots that are different to any other batsman. I love him, he is a great entertainer. Get him in there," Hogg further said.

India would be playing 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against England. The first Test will kick off from February 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.