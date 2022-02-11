'He can smash 70-80 off 30 balls; will become a big player in future': Harbhajan's bold prediction for India youngster

The IPL 2022 mega auction is upon us. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs as all 10 IPL franchises look to rebuild their squad almost from scratch. While some teams will have to put up an entirely squad, others have retained few of its previous players. None the less, the task as hand will be equally challenging for both. After all, this time there are 10 teams, and making the top four in the Playoffs, over the other six has become all the more tough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All franchises will have their eyes set on the players they have on their radar, and their backups. These include overseas big-hitters, Indian youngsters and India’s hero from the Under-19 World Cup 2022. However, there are those who have struck form in the IPL but are yet to replicate the same success in the IPL. One such player is a 23-year-old youngster, who has represented India in three ODIs and five T20Is. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels this cricketer will be one of the most sought-after players at the auction and provided his reasons as to why.

"Ishan Kishan is someone I am a fan of. On his own capability, on any given day, he can smash 70-80 runs off 30 balls and win the match for his team. He will become a very big player in the time to come. If a player like him goes to any team, he should be given the responsibility of leadership. The way he gets older, with responsibilities he will become even bigger. He already captains Jharkhand. RCB would definitely target Ishan Kishan in the auction. It will be tough because many teams would go after him at the auction," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishan has earned plaudits from many of his peers and seniors, including veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Ishan has played a lot fewer matches for India as he would have liked to by now, but he is only 23 and the best is yet to come for the Jharkhand captain. Karthik likes what he sees of Ishan, and stressed on the amazing talent he possesses, highlighting a quality not many modern-day batters can brag of.

"He is got tremendous skills... He can attack from ball one. That's a skill every player doesn't possess. In the new age, players try to attack a lot from ball one. Teams that have succeeded in doing that consistently have done very well in multi-nation tournaments. So Ishan definitely has a good chance to come into the scheme of things," Karthik pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON