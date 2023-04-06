'He didn't get a fair run because of Rahul, Bairstow and Mayank...': Jaffer on PBKS' rising star Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati to make it two wins from two and jump to second in the points table while consigning RR to their first defeat of the season.

Guwahati, Apr 05 (ANI): Punjab Super Kings' Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at ACA Stadium, in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Pitamber Newar)

Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a perfectly paced 86* off 56 balls after an explosive start by Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34) as PBKS posted a competitive 197/4. Nathan Ellis then bowled an incisive spell of 4/30 while Curran held his nerve and defended 15 off the last over to help PBKS win by five runs in a tense finish after Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Impact player Dhruv Jurel (32* off 15) had led RR's fightback.

Prabhsimran hit seven fours and three sixes, mercilessly punishing the Rajasthan bowlers during the first 10 overs to bring up his maiden IPL half-century off 28 balls as Punjab got off to a rollicking start. He, alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan, added 90 runs off just 61 balls for the opening stand.

The openers alongside Jitesh Sharma did the bulk of the run-scoring to get PBKS to a match-winning score.

Prabhsimran has been a part of the PBKS setup since 2019 but in four years, he played only six matches. It was only in IPL 2023 that he was given a permanent spot as an opener. Noting that this is the first time Prabhsimran is getting a string of games to showcase his ability, PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer said the presence of quality international cricketers like KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal did not allow the management to invest more on the youngster.

"Apart from this season, Prabhsimran Singh did not get a consistent run, because of various reasons, like we had Bairstow, KL and then Mayank was also there before. So this time around, he could get a consistent run and he has been a fabulous player, but, no matter how good you are, you need a little consistent run. So, he can play a lot more fearlessly."

In his post-match press conference, Jaffer also praised Dhawan for executing his role in the side to perfection.

"I think Prabhsimran was going so well, so Dhawan knew that he could take his time, so he played the second fiddle, so that is where experience counts. When Prabhsimran got out, he took charge and then batted through the innings."

"We wanted one of the top three to bat until the 18th-19th over, and he did exactly that. He picked up his strike rate, it was a lot better in the second half. Somebody, as experienced as him, knows how to pace the innings and he did exactly that."

One concern for PBKS before their next game against SRH on April 9 will be the injury to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, as the explosive middle-order batter retired hurt after a Shikhar Dhawan shot hit him on the elbow.

