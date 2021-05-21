'He gets this sudden urge of hitting sixes': Mohammad Yousuf wants young Pakistani batsman to learn from Virat Kohli

Mohammad Yousuf reckons youngster Azam Khan needs to add a new layer to his batting and show a little bit of maturity if he has to go a long way. Azam, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Moin Khan, is yet to make his debut for Pakistan, but is talked about as one of the more promising batting talents in the country.

Playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, Azam was ridiculed for his heavy structure, but the 22-year-old batsman has shown tremendous resilience to overcome his weight issues and out up impressive performances.

"He's young and has just played one season of First-Class cricket. He's an excited and emotional player who likes to hit sixes. He plays amazing cover drives and on drives but has this sudden urge of hitting sixes. One, he's playing more T20s leagues and second, sixes are liked a lot more. But the amount of hard work he has shown in his hard work and in batting deserve a praise."

Yousuf hasn't worked on Azam's batting but is looking forward to playing attention if and when the opportunity next arrives. Like the former Pakistan batsman explained, Azam has a knack of playing the big shots a little too frequently, and feels if the batsman can show a little more temperament, he could be destined for bigger things. To draw motivation, Yousuf reckons Azam doesn't need to look beyond some of the modern-day greats of the game.

"Our main aim was to reduce his weight. When he comes next, we will work on his batting as well. Sixes are important, but only when the time and moment is correct. If the scoreboard is ticking, there's no need. Look at these big players, that's how these guys play – Kohli, Williamson, Babar and Rohit," Yousuf added.