'He got job done in Australia': Panesar says India is 'more of Ravi Shastri's team than Virat Kohli's'

One of the biggest reasons for Team India's recent successes has been the pairing of coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. The two have always appeared to be in sync over the years and both have created a winning mentality in the team. It came as a little surprise that Shastri received backing from Kohli to continue as India coach after his term came to a close in 2019.

But for former England spinner Monty Panesar, it is Shastri who has had more influence on Team India than skipper Kohli. The former left-arm bowler believes that Shastri has developed self-confidence in the team, and also credited him for India's 'miracle' win in Australia this year.

“If one analyses the performance of India in the past few months, you can see that it is more of Ravi Shastri’s team than Virat Kohli’s. At least that’s what I feel,” Monty Panesar told IndiaToday.in.

“It is Ravi Shastri who has built a self-belief in this Indian cricket team. What they achieved in Australia after the infamous ‘36’ in Adelaide is quite a miracle. They won the series even though their charismatic captain Virat Kohli didn’t play the rest of the series, and India kept losing players to injury," he further added.

“It was Shastri who got the job done for India against Australia that too in their backyard,” Panesar said.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led Indian team will face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final next month. The summit clash of the inaugural WTC tournament will kick off from June 18th in Southampton.