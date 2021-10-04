'He's the one who has helped them resurrect in UAE': Pollock credits 'brilliant' Indian batsman for KKR's turnaround

The Kolkata Knight Riders have turned things around and how? The two-time IPL champions were pretty much done and dusted and staring down the barrel at the end of the India-leg of the IPL. When the IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely in May, KKR had lost five games out of their first seven and were languishing at the bottom half of the points table. However, since resuming their campaign in the UAE, KKR have appeared an entirely different team, winning four out of the next six games.

Currently placed fourth, behind the three qualified teams in Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR are looking favourites to secure the final playoff spot. The credit for KKR's resurrection could be attributed to several factors, including the performance of their batsmen. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer has been their biggest find, who has produced stunning knocks at the top, followed by some middle-order brilliance.

Also Read | 'He is the boss of Chennai. But we haven't seen MS do anything': Steyn on whether Dhoni will turn up for CSK next year

One of the key components of the middle order has been Rahul Tripathi, who has scored 356 runs from 13 games. Besides peeling off two half-centuries – including a season best of 74 not out against Mumbai Indians, Tripathi has produced scores such as 34, 45, 41 and 36 and forged crucial partnerships.

Former South Africa fast bowler Shaun Pollock has lauded the 30-year-old Tripathi for his splendid show and reckons it is because of his contributions that KKR have been able to successfully revive their IPL 2021 campaign.

Also Read | Very lucky to have Narine and Chakravarthy, they are impact players: Morgan

"He (Rahul Tripathi) has been brilliant for them. He has probably been the one that's helped them resurrect when they started the UAE leg. With Morgan being a little bit untoward and not close to his normal caliber, it's been important that he has come good. The responsibility he has had to shoulder in many ways, and he has been delivering. He is in good touch, he is feeling confident, and I'm sure he'll perform again." Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

Tripathi has proved his mettle in the previous seasons as well, but he was marred with inconsistency. From scoring 391 runs in 2017, Tripathi tallied 226, 141 and 230 runs in the next three seasons, with a fifty each. However, this season is where Tripathi has truly come into his elements.