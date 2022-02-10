'He has forced the selectors to think about him': WI legend Bishop's big praise for 25-year-old 'brilliant' India bowler

Having struggled to pick up wickets against South Africa last month, India's bowlers have come back into their own elements. In the first ODI against West Indies, India. Led by Yuzvendra Chahal bowled West Indies out for 176 inside 44 overs, and in the second match on Wednesday, bowled the Windies out for 193 defending 238.

Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian team looks a different unit altogether, as they sealed the ODIs with a series-clinching win in Ahmedabad. Every bowler got into the wickets column but the one that stood out the most was Prasidh Krishna. Playing his sixth ODI, Prasidh registered career-best figures of 4/12, and earned huge praise from West Indies legend Ian Bishop.

"Prasidh Krishna was brilliant. He has put his name up there and forced the selectors to think about him. I'm looking beyond the figures, looking as a former cricketer, looking at the execution of what he bowled and when he did it. The areas that he hit were quite good and promising for the future," Bishop said after the match.

Prasidh flattened West Indies with his pace and seam movement with the new ball. He dismissed opener Brandon King and Darren Bravo in consecutive overs to rock their chase early and later got rid of captain Nicholas Pooran. At one stage, Prasidh's figures read 3/9. He returned to grab the final wicket, getting Kemar Roach out LBW to win the match for India. India legend Sunil Gavaskar too was highly impressed with Prasidh, expecting him to get better with each and every match the 25-year-old plays.

"Fabulous figures. Look, he is only getting better and better. That's the best part about this Indian new-ball attack. Without Bumrah and Shami, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have done well. What he has learnt in this game is that having seen the way West Indies had bowled, having seen that there was a little more in this deck for the pacers, he was bowling just that little bit shorter of length. And because he's got the pace, he's tall, the ball is bouncing just a little more and he took advantage of that," Gavaskar joined Bishop in praising Prasidh after the game.

