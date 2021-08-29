'He has shown that he is a class act': Brad Hogg lauds Rohit Sharma, says he deserves more accolades at the Test level

India opener Rohit Sharma has been India's most consistent batsman in their ongoing five-match Test series against England and former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that he's made it possible due to his adjustments.

Sharma after three Tests, has scored 230 runs at an average of 46. He's the only batsman in the team who has not registered a single-digit score yet and has already hit two impressive fifties.

Former leg-spinner Hogg, while reviewing the third Test which saw India go down by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, heaped rich praise on Sharma.

"The way Rohit Sharma has adjusted playing late is unbelievable. I have been one of those commentators who has been criticizing his form in Test cricket away from India.

"Even though he hasn't scored a hundred in the series so far, he has shown that he is a class act and deserves more accolades at the Test level when he is away from India. I just hope he finishes off the series with a century because he deserves it the way he has adjusted," explained Hogg on his YouTube channel.

He, however, expressed concerns regarding the form of India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who seems have gotten confused about the correct way of approaching his innings.

"I am a little worried about Rishabh Pant at the moment because when India were under pressure, there was a bit of confusion in the way he wanted to go about his innings. I think the leadership group should let him play his natural game because he hasn't got enough experience behind him in that defensive game yet in England," Brad Hogg concluded.